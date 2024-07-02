Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.0 %

BROS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. 2,468,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 232.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BROS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,168,382.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $41,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

