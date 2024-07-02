Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 1,200,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $754.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

