Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 1,170 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.32. 5,715,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,412. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49.

