Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 5,814 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 170,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,616,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,837,402. The company has a market capitalization of $320.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

