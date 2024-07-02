Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases Shares of 339,456 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 339,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,351,000. Donaldson accounts for about 2.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.28% of Donaldson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,799,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.88. 518,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,591. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

