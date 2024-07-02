Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $266.03. 743,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

