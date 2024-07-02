Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

CEV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,374. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

