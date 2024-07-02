Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
CEV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,374. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.