Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 376,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,962. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

