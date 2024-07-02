Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 376,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,962. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
