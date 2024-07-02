Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EVN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

