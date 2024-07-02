Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE EVN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.45.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
