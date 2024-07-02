Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE:EVG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 15,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,897. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

