Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EVG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 15,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,897. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
