Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ETB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 48,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,556. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
