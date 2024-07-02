Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.30

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.30 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.80 ($0.88), with a volume of 1393914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.30 ($0.90).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The stock has a market cap of £174.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 33,083 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($31,384.08). In other news, insider Andrew Webb acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($23,716.16). Also, insider Kevin Flynn bought 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($31,384.08). Insiders have purchased a total of 108,083 shares of company stock worth $8,106,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

