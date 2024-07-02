Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up about 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 114,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 217,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

PBP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. 785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,168. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.