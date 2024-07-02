Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $32,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $168.14. 169,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.94.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

