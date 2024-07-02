Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,759 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 1,581,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,359,098. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

