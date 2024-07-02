Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,154,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 242,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,360. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.