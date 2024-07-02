Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,820 shares of company stock worth $37,639,038. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.65. 493,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,486. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

