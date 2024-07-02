Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 351,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

