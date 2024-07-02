eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in June

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.9 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock remained flat at $7.04 on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eDreams ODIGEO
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.