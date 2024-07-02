eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in June

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.9 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock remained flat at $7.04 on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.