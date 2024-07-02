Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Embraer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ERJ opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $18,158,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $10,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $9,818,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,137,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Embraer by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

