Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 65.2% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 1,923,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

