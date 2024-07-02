Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 2nd (ARWR, BKNG, BUR, CCNE, EDAP, GEF, GLPI, ICE, INZY, KR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 2nd:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $22.50 price target on the stock.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.