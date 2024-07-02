Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 2nd (ARWR, BKNG, BUR, CCNE, EDAP, GEF, GLPI, ICE, INZY, KR)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 2nd:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $22.50 price target on the stock.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.