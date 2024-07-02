Ergo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $810,329.87 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $74.12 million and approximately $810,329.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,902.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.03 or 0.00611860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00122645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00272493 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00046331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00071660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,168,083 coins and its circulating supply is 76,168,002 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

