Ethena USDe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.60 Billion (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $87.31 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,609,945,312 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,605,138,764.1519732. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99912643 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $73,614,806.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.