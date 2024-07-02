Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.40 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $23.02 or 0.00037202 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $108.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,867.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.67 or 0.00615307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00121445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00273902 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00071212 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,756,876 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.