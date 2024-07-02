ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $265.56 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. ETHPoW has a market cap of $265.56 million and $5.61 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00004046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.51537879 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,283,795.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.