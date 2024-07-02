Evercore ISI Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $425.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.79.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,843. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $448.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $374,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.