Evercore ISI Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $135.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

NYSE CVNA traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. Carvana has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $9,882,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,997,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $2,071,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $9,882,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,997,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,793,946 shares of company stock valued at $196,342,406 over the last ninety days. 17.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

