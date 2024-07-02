Evercore ISI Raises NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $20.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 201,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

