Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EVO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 31,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. Evotec has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $53,931,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

