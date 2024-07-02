Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 663,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

