Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,313 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.42. The company has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

