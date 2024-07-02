Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $793.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,760. The company has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $726.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $741.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.28.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

