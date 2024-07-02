Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.74. 1,481,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.22 and a 200-day moving average of $196.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

