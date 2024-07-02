Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 88,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 216,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

