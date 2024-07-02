Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,459,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.28. 68,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

