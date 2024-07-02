Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Shares of ADBE traded up $9.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $569.37. 1,494,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,819. The company has a market capitalization of $252.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

