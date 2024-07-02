Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $305,543,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $157,043,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 445,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after purchasing an additional 227,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.02. The company had a trading volume of 365,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,539. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

