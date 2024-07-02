Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 41,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $246,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $249,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.48. 787,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,767. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

