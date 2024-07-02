Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 2,768 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5,427.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,642,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after buying an additional 299,484 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 304,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 80,648 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. 1,213,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,896. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.