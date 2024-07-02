Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 3,076 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 35.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 65.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 600.0% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,767,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,000,345,000 after purchasing an additional 147,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

COST stock traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $854.28. 464,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $801.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $524.63 and a 1-year high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.