Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,637 iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 268.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter.

IRBO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $657.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

