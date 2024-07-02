Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 24.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 335,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 197,750 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SNDR shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.1 %

SNDR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 291,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,801. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.