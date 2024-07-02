Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $335,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

