Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $310.26. 481,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.56 and a 200 day moving average of $292.30. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

