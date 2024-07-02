Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 446,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Stock Performance
NYSE ATO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $116.29. 245,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,600. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atmos Energy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Stock Average Calculator
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.