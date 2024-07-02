Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

MCD traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $248.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,861. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.