Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,654,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,790 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. 10,019,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,640,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $315.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

