Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 511 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.43. 8,289,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,355,012. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

