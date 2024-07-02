Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 6,304 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ONEOK by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 103,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 146,282 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1,192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 555,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 512,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.92. 664,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.